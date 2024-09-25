Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 25, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Sep 25, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $6.99The Husbands by Holly GramazioGet This Deal$7.99The Familiar by Leigh BardugoGet This Deal $1.99Crying in H Mart by Michelle ZaunerGet This Deal$2.99Prime Deceptions by Valerie ValdesGet This Deal $1.99Better Living Through Birding by Christian CooperGet This Deal$6.99The Guncle Abroad by Steven RowleyGet This Deal $2.99Four Aunties and a Wedding by Jesse Q. SutantoGet This Deal$1.99Within Arm's Reach by Ann NapolitanoGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99My Murder by Kate WilliamsGet This Deal$1.99The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen by KJ CharlesGet This Deal $1.99The Yard by Alex GrecianGet This Deal$2.99How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie CruzGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The Silence of the Girls by Pat BarkerGet This Deal$2.99Rest Is Resistance by Tricia HerseyGet This Deal $2.99The Book Eaters by Sunyi DeanGet This Deal$2.99The Water Outlaws by S.L. HuangGet This Deal You Might Also Like 8 of the Worst Science Fiction Worlds To Live In As September Draws Close to an End, the Real Fall Horrors Begin 9 Books that Explain the ‘90s: Novels that Use the 1990s as a Historical Setting The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week New, Thought-Provoking Horror to Read With Your Book Club