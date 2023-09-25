Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 25, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

We Have Always Lived in the Castle
$1.99 We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson
Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea
$4.99 Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea by Rita Chang-Eppig
Calling for a Blanket Dance
$3.99 Calling for a Blanket Dance by Oscar Hokeah
The Luminous Dead
$1.99 The Luminous Dead by Caitlin Starling
The Testaments
$1.99 The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
We Have Always Been Here
$1.99 We Have Always Been Here by Lena Nguyen
Kingdom of the Wicked
$2.99 Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco
Toil & Trouble
$2.99 Toil & Trouble by Tess Sharpe, Jessica Spotswood (editors)
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Ends of the World
$1.99 The Ends of the World by Peter Brannen
The Gifts of Imperfection
$1.99 The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown
Nocturna
$2.99 Nocturna by Maya Motayne
Dopesick
$3.99 Dopesick by Beth Macy
Previous Daily Deals

Murder in Westminster
$2.99 Murder in Westminster by Vanessa Riley
The Need
$1.99 The Need by Helen Phillips
Always Outnumbered, Always Outgunned
$1.99 Always Outnumbered, Always Outgunned by Walter Mosley
The Last Housewife
$1.99 The Last Housewife by Ashley Winstead
