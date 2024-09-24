Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 24, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Sep 24, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99The Trouble with Hating You by Sajni PatelGet This Deal$1.99The Last Romantics by Tara ConklinGet This Deal $2.99The Women Could Fly by Megan GiddingsGet This Deal$1.99Sure, I'll Join Your Cult by Maria BamfordGet This Deal $1.99The Yard by Alex GrecianGet This Deal$2.99Rest Is Resistance by Tricia HerseyGet This Deal $1.99Lilith by Nikki MarmeryGet This Deal$1.99The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen by KJ CharlesGet This Deal $2.99How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie CruzGet This Deal$2.99My Murder by Kate WilliamsGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Decagon House Murders by Yukito Ayatsuji, Ho-Ling Wong (trans.)Get This Deal$1.99The Silence of the Girls by Pat BarkerGet This Deal $2.99Cleat Cute by Merly WilsnerGet This Deal$1.99The Five Year Lie by Sarina BowenGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99The London Séance Society by Sarah PennerGet This Deal$1.99The Encyclopedia of Spices & Herbs by Padma Lakshmi, Judith SuttonGet This Deal $2.99The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden ThomasGet This Deal$2.99The Water Outlaws by S.L. HuangGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 9 Books that Explain the ‘90s: Novels that Use the 1990s as a Historical Setting As September Draws Close to an End, the Real Fall Horrors Begin Why Teens Across the Country Are Acquiring Brooklyn Public Library's Free Digital Cards: Book Censorship News, September 20, 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Gifts for Indie Bookstore Lovers