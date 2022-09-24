Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 24, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

Redwood and Wildfire
$2.99 Redwood and Wildfire by Andrea Hairston
The Lies You Told
$2.99 The Lies You Told by Harriet Tyce
Yesterday
$3.99 Yesterday by Felicia Yap
Remembrance
$2.99 Remembrance by Rita Woods
The Little Book of Race and Restorative Justice
$1.99 The Little Book of Race and Restorative Justice by Fania E. Davis
This Light Between Us
$2.99 This Light Between Us by Andrew Fukuda
Dark and Deepest Red
$2.99 Dark and Deepest Red by Anna-Marie McLemore
The Daughters of Mars
$1.99 The Daughters of Mars by Thomas Keneally
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Bring Up the Bodies
$2.99 Bring Up the Bodies by Hilary Mantel
The Children of Jocasta
$1.99 The Children of Jocasta by Natalie Haynes
Mom Jeans and Other Mistakes
$1.99 Mom Jeans and Other Mistakes by Alexa Martin
The Wicked Deep
$1.99 The Wicked Deep by Shea Ernshaw
Previous Daily Deals

Autumnal: The Complete Series
$2.99 Autumnal: The Complete Series by Daniel Kraus and Chris Shehan
The Latecomer
$2.99 The Latecomer by Jean Hanff Korelitz
Yoke
$1.99 Yoke by Jessamyn Stanley
The Gifts of Imperfection
$1.99 The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown
