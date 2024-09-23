Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 23, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Sep 23, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Sun and the Void by Gabriela Romero LacruzGet This Deal$1.99The Changeling by Victor LaValleGet This Deal $2.99Between Two Kingdoms by Suleika JaouadGet This Deal$1.99The Five Year Lie by Sarina BowenGet This Deal $1.99The Silence of the Girls by Pat BarkerGet This Deal$2.99The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden ThomasGet This Deal $2.99Cleat Cute by Merly WilsnerGet This Deal$1.99The Decagon House Murders by Yukito Ayatsuji, Ho-Ling Wong (trans.)Get This Deal $2.99The London Séance Society by Sarah PennerGet This Deal$2.99Comet Weather by Liz WilliamsGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Encyclopedia of Spices & Herbs by Padma Lakshmi, Judith SuttonGet This Deal$1.99Wild Is the Witch by Rachel GriffinGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99A Prayer for Travelers by Ruchika TomarGet This Deal$2.99The Future by Naomi AldermanGet This Deal You Might Also Like Why Teens Across the Country Are Acquiring Brooklyn Public Library's Free Digital Cards: Book Censorship News, September 20, 2024 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Read These Award-Nominated Books With Your Book Club 8 of the Best Literary Mysteries and Thrillers 8 Enthralling Dark Fantasy and Horror Short Story Collections The Biggest Book News of the Week