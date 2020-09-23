Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 23, 2020
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Tidelands by Philippa Gregory for $1.99
The Dry by Jane Harper for $2.99
Black Klansman by Ron Stallworth for $2.99
Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo for $2.99
The Lady's Guide to Celestial Mechanics by Olivia Waite for $1.99
What We Lose by Zinzi Clemmons for $1.99
White is for Witching by Helen Oyeyemi for $1.99
Stealing Home by Sherryl Woods for $1.99
Songs of the Humpback Whale by Jodi Picoult for $2.99
A Dream Called Home by Reyna Grande for $2.99
A Beginning at the End by Mike Chen for $2.99
Skinjacker Trilogy by Neal Shusterman for $4.99
Here to Stay by Sara Farizan for $1.99
The Ascendant Trilogy by K Arsenault Rivera for $2.99
The Book of Delights by Ross Gay for $1.99
I Contain Multitudes by Ed Yong for $3.99
Maisie Dobbs by Jacqueline Winspear for $1.99
A Darker Shade of Magic by V.E. Schwab for $2.99
Welcome to Lagos by Chibundu Onuzo for $1.99
Sabrina and Corina: Stories by Kali Fajardo-Anstine for $4.99
All the Bright Places by Jennifer Niven for $1.99
Symptoms of a Heartbreak by Sona Charaipotra for $2.99
Golden Poppies by Laila Ibrahim for $1.99
Giving Up the Ghost by Hilary Mantel for $2.99
Dear Martin by Nic Stone for $1.99
We Are Okay by Nina LaCour for $2.99
Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99
The Bourbon Thief by Tiffany Reisz for $3.99
Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse for $1.99
Passing by Nella Larsen for $1.99
Dead Until Dark by Charlaine Harris for $2.99
The Lost Girls of Paris by Pam Jenoff for $2.99
Homesick for Another World by Otessa Moshfegh for $4.99
The Widow by Fiona Barton for $1.99
Opium and Absinthe by Lydia Kang for $4.99