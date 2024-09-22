Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 22, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Sep 22, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99River Mumma by Zalika Reid-BentaGet This Deal$2.99What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Blacker by Damon YoungGet This Deal $1.99The Encyclopedia of Spices & Herbs by Padma Lakshmi, Judith SuttonGet This Deal$1.99Wild Is the Witch by Rachel GriffinGet This Deal $1.99Never Been Kissed by Timothy JanovskyGet This Deal$1.99The Last Dragonslayer by Jasper FfordeGet This Deal $2.99Well Traveled by Jen DeLucaGet This Deal$3.99Where Ivy Dares to Grow by Marielle ThompsonGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami, trans. David Boyd, Sam BettGet This Deal$2.99My Seditious Heart by Arundhati RoyGet This Deal $3.99Murder in Westminster by Vanessa RileyGet This Deal$3.99The Busy Body by Kemper DonovanGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99Familia by Lauren E. RicoGet This Deal$1.99All Her Little Secrets by Wanda M. MorrisGet This Deal $4.99A Prayer for Travelers by Ruchika TomarGet This Deal$2.99The Future by Naomi AldermanGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Why Teens Across the Country Are Acquiring Brooklyn Public Library's Free Digital Cards: Book Censorship News, September 20, 2024 New Science Fiction & Fantasy Releases for September 20, 2024 8 of the Best Literary Mysteries and Thrillers New Mystery Releases, Sherlock Inspired Backlist, + Mystery News for September 20, 2024 Read These Award-Nominated Books With Your Book Club