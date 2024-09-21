Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 21, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Sep 21, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami, trans. David Boyd, Sam BettGet This Deal$2.99My Seditious Heart by Arundhati RoyGet This Deal $3.99Murder in Westminster by Vanessa RileyGet This Deal$3.99Georgie, All Along by Kate ClaybornGet This Deal $3.99The Busy Body by Kemper DonovanGet This Deal$3.99Familia by Lauren E. RicoGet This Deal $2.51Trust Me When I Lie by Benjamin StevensonGet This Deal$2.99Something Wild & Wonderful by Anita KellyGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99All Her Little Secrets by Wanda M. MorrisGet This Deal$2.99The Book of Lost Saints by Daniel José OlderGet This Deal $2.99The Water Outlaws by S.L. HuangGet This Deal$4.99A Prayer for Travelers by Ruchika TomarGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Glitterland by Alexis HallGet This Deal$2.99The Future by Naomi AldermanGet This Deal $2.99The Book Eaters by Sunyi DeanGet This Deal$1.99Survive the Night by Riley SagerGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 8 of the Best Literary Mysteries and Thrillers 9 Twisted Science Fiction Novels About Time Travel Read These Award-Nominated Books With Your Book Club Why Teens Across the Country Are Acquiring Brooklyn Public Library's Free Digital Cards: Book Censorship News, September 20, 2024 New Science Fiction & Fantasy Releases for September 20, 2024