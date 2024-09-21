Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 21, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Breasts and Eggs

$2.99

Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami, trans. David Boyd, Sam Bett
My Seditious Heart

$2.99

My Seditious Heart by Arundhati Roy
Murder in Westminster

$3.99

Murder in Westminster by Vanessa Riley
Georgie, All Along

$3.99

Georgie, All Along by Kate Clayborn
The Busy Body

$3.99

The Busy Body by Kemper Donovan
Familia

$3.99

Familia by Lauren E. Rico
Trust Me When I Lie

$2.51

Trust Me When I Lie by Benjamin Stevenson
Something Wild & Wonderful

$2.99

Something Wild & Wonderful by Anita Kelly
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

All Her Little Secrets

$1.99

All Her Little Secrets by Wanda M. Morris
The Book of Lost Saints

$2.99

The Book of Lost Saints by Daniel José Older
The Water Outlaws

$2.99

The Water Outlaws by S.L. Huang
A Prayer for Travelers

$4.99

A Prayer for Travelers by Ruchika Tomar
Previous Daily Deals

Glitterland

$1.99

Glitterland by Alexis Hall
The Future

$2.99

The Future by Naomi Alderman
The Book Eaters

$2.99

The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean
Survive the Night

$1.99

Survive the Night by Riley Sager
