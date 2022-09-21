Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 21, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The Keeper of the Night
$2.99 The Keeper of the Night by Kylie Lee Baker
Too Wild to Tame
$1.99 Too Wild to Tame by Tessa Bailey
The Haunting of Alma Fielding: A True Ghost Story
$4.99 The Haunting of Alma Fielding: A True Ghost Story by Kate Summerscale
Medicine Walk
$2.99 Medicine Walk by Richard Wagamese 
Carolina Built
$1.99 Carolina Built by Kianna Alexander
The Resurrection of Fulgencio Ramirez
$.99 The Resurrection of Fulgencio Ramirez by Rudy Ruiz
China Room
$4.99 China Room by Sunjeev Sahota
A Declaration of The Rights of Magicians
$2.99 A Declaration of The Rights of Magicians by H. G. Parry 
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms
$4.99 The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms by N.K. Jemisin 
Project Hail Mary
$2.99 Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir 
The Gifts of Imperfection
$1.99 The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown
Filthy Animals
$4.99 Filthy Animals by Brandon Taylor
Previous Daily Deals

The Town of Babylon
$1.99 The Town of Babylon by Alejandro Varela 
Starry-Eyed Love
$1.99 Starry-Eyed Love by Helena Hunting 
Autumnal
$2.99 Autumnal by Daniel Kraus and Chris Shehan
Salvage The Bones
$3.99 Salvage The Bones by Jesmyn Ward
