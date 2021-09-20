Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 20, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore by Robin Sloan for $2.99

The Cater Street Hangman by Anne Perry for $1.99

The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescof-Weinstein for $4.99

When the Moon Was Ours by Anna-Marie McLemore for $2.99

These Toxic Things by Rachel Howzell Hall for $4.99

Black Girl Unlimited by Echo Brown for $2.99

The Book of Lost Saints by Daniel Jose Older for $2.99

Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn for $2.99

The Mere Wife by Maria Dahvana Headley for $2.99

Meet Cute Diary by Emery Lee for $1.99

The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person by Frederick Joseph for $1.99

Magic Lessons by Alice Hoffman for $2.99

Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry by Joya Goffney for $1.99

The Truth Hurts by Rebecca Reid for $1.99

The Return by Rachel Harrison for $2.99

Monday's Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson for $1.99

The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix for $1.99

The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes for $2.99

The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski for $2.99

Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire for $2.99

A House is a Body by Shruti Swamy for $1.99

The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae for $1.99

The Amberlough Dossier: Amberlough, Armistice, Amnesty by Laura Elena Donnelly for $2.99

The Ascendant Trilogy: The Tiger's Daughter, The Phoenix Empress, The Warrior Moon by K. Arsenault Rivera for $4.99