Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 19, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Sep 19, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99The Hurricane Wars by Thea GuanzonGet This Deal$1.99Snow Globe by Soyoung Park, Joungmin Lee Comfort (trans.)Get This Deal $1.99A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer EganGet This Deal$1.99A Demon's Guide to Wooing a Witch by Sarah HawleyGet This Deal $1.99The Butcher of the Forest by Premee MohamedGet This Deal$1.99The Woman in Black by Susan HillGet This Deal $2.99The Book Eaters by Sunyi DeanGet This Deal$2.99The Future by Naomi AldermanGet This Deal $2.50The Storyteller's Death by Ann Davila CardinalGet This Deal$2.99Vesper Flights by Helen MacdonaldGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Spells for Forgetting by Adrienne YoungGet This Deal$4.99A Haunting on the Hill by Elizabeth HandGet This Deal $1.99I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca MakkaiGet This Deal$1.99The Fever by Megan AbbottGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins ReidGet This Deal$2.99Library of the Unwritten by A.J. HackwithGet This Deal $3.99The Menopause Manifesto by Jennifer GunterGet This Deal$4.99The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia AlvarezGet This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Enthralling Dark Fantasy and Horror Short Story Collections The Best New Book Releases Out September 17, 2024 The Best New Science Fiction and Fantasy Books Out This Week 10 Must-Read New Books Out in Fall 2024 to Preorder Now The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Read These Award-Nominated Books With Your Book Club