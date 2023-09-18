Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 18, 2023 Deals Sep 18, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 All Adults Here by Emma Straub Get This Deal $1.99 A Proposal They Can't Refuse by Natalie Caña Get This Deal $4.99 Final Girls by Riley Sager Get This Deal $2.99 Promise Boys by Nick Brooks Get This Deal $4.99 What My Bones Know by Stephanie Foo Get This Deal $2.99 Better Than Fiction by Alexa Martin Get This Deal $2.99 Breath by James Nestor Get This Deal $4.99 Memphis by Tara M. Stingfellow Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $3.99 The Milky Way by Moiya McTier Get This Deal $1.99 The Need by Helen Phillips Get This Deal $1.99 Of Love and Shadows by Isabelle Allende Get This Deal $4.99 Well-Read Black Girl by Glory Edim Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 A Spindle Splintered by Alix E. Harrow Get This Deal $2.99 The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas Get This Deal $1.99 The Appeal by Janice Hallett Get This Deal $1.99 The Fiancée Farce by Alexandria Bellefleur Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Most Thought-Provoking, Philosophical Science Fiction Books of All Time "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives Affordable Book Depository Alternatives 13 Book Clubs New September 2023 Picks, From Reese's Book Club To Mocha Girls Read The Fantastical Sub-Genre of Mythpunk Books 20 Must-Read Stories of Eerie Cabins and Haunted Homes