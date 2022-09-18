Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 18, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
DARK AND DEEPEST RED by Anna-Marie McLemore with Fierce Reads

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Dark and Deepest Red by Anna-Marie McLemore with Fierce Reads.

Today's Featured Deals

The Best Girls
$0.99 The Best Girls by Min Jin Lee
Get This Deal
Autumnal
$2.99 Autumnal by Daniel Kraus and Chris Shehan
Get This Deal
Never Ask Me
$2.99 Never Ask Me by Jeff Abbott
Get This Deal
The Citadel of Weeping Pearls
$1.99 The Citadel of Weeping Pearls by Aliette de Bodard
Get This Deal
So Brave, Young, and Handsome
$2.99 So Brave, Young, and Handsome by Leif Enger
Get This Deal
The Bad Boy Experiment
$1.99 The Bad Boy Experiment by Reese Ryan
Get This Deal
Henry and June
$1.99 Henry and June by Anaïs Nin
Get This Deal
Coyote America
$3.99 Coyote America by Dan Flores
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance
$1.99 Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance by Jessamyn Stanley
Get This Deal
In the Company of Men
$2.99 In the Company of Men by Véronique Tadjo
Get This Deal
The Irrational Season
$2.99 The Irrational Season by Madeleine L'Engle
Get This Deal
The Ice Queen
$1.99 The Ice Queen by Alice Hoffman
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

How to Stop Feeling Like Shit
$2.99 How to Stop Feeling Like Shit by Andrea Owen
Get This Deal
One True Loves
$1.99 One True Loves by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Get This Deal
The Fabric of Civilization
$3.99 The Fabric of Civilization by Virginia Postrel
Get This Deal
Skin of the Sea
$1.99 Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen
Get This Deal
Enter to win a 1-year membership to Audible
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations