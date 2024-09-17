Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 17, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Sep 17, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Library of the Unwritten by A.J. HackwithGet This Deal$1.99Intercepted by Alexa MartinGet This Deal $1.99I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca MakkaiGet This Deal$4.99The Mime Order by Samantha ShannonGet This Deal $1.99The Sun Does Shine by Anthony Ray HintonGet This Deal$2.99Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins ReidGet This Deal $3.99RL's Dream by Walter MosleyGet This Deal$1.99The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O'FarrellGet This Deal $3.99The Menopause Manifesto by Jennifer GunterGet This Deal$4.99The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia AlvarezGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99A Cat's Tale: A Journey Through Feline History by Baba the Cat with Paul KoudounarisGet This Deal$1.99A Crown of Ivy and Glass by Claire LegrandGet This Deal $1.99Mother-Daughter Murder Night by Nina SimonGet This Deal$3.99Womb City by Tlotlo TsamaaseGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99For Her Consideration by Amy SpaldingGet This Deal$2.99The Guest List by Lucy FoleyGet This Deal $4.99Where Waters Meet by Zhang LingGet This Deal$1.99Mongrels by Stephen Graham JonesGet This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Must-Read New Books Out in Fall 2024 to Preorder Now Get Ready for Fall with these Autumnal Bookish Decor Items The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week All the Finalists for the 2024 National Book Awards 4 of the Most Anticipated Books This Fall, According to Bookshop.org