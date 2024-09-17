Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 17, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Library of the Unwritten

$2.99

Library of the Unwritten by A.J. Hackwith
Intercepted

$1.99

Intercepted by Alexa Martin
I Have Some Questions for You

$1.99

I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai
The Mime Order

$4.99

The Mime Order by Samantha Shannon
The Sun Does Shine

$1.99

The Sun Does Shine by Anthony Ray Hinton
Daisy Jones & The Six

$2.99

Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
RL's Dream

$3.99

RL's Dream by Walter Mosley
The Marriage Portrait

$1.99

The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O'Farrell
The Menopause Manifesto

$3.99

The Menopause Manifesto by Jennifer Gunter
The Cemetery of Untold Stories

$4.99

The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

A Cat's Tale: A Journey Through Feline History

$2.99

A Cat's Tale: A Journey Through Feline History by Baba the Cat with Paul Koudounaris
A Crown of Ivy and Glass

$1.99

A Crown of Ivy and Glass by Claire Legrand
Mother-Daughter Murder Night

$1.99

Mother-Daughter Murder Night by Nina Simon
Womb City

$3.99

Womb City by Tlotlo Tsamaase
Previous Daily Deals

For Her Consideration

$3.99

For Her Consideration by Amy Spalding
The Guest List

$2.99

The Guest List by Lucy Foley
Where Waters Meet

$4.99

Where Waters Meet by Zhang Ling
Mongrels

$1.99

Mongrels by Stephen Graham Jones
