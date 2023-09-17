Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 17, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

These Shallow Graves
$1.99 These Shallow Graves by Jennifer Donnelly
Get This Deal
Thunderstruck
$1.99 Thunderstruck by Erik Larson
Get This Deal
Of Love and Shadows
$1.99 Of Love and Shadows by Isabelle Allende
Get This Deal
The Survivalists
$1.99 The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley
Get This Deal
The Need
$1.99 The Need by Helen Phillips
Get This Deal
Forbidden City
$1.99 Forbidden City by Vanessa Hua
Get This Deal
Melt With You
$2.99 Melt With You by Jennifer Dugan
Get This Deal
The Milky Way
$3.99 The Milky Way by Moiya McTier
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Waking Forest
$1.99 The Waking Forest by Alyssa Wees
Get This Deal
Well-Read Black Girl
$1.99 Well-Read Black Girl by Glory Edim
Get This Deal
Juliet Takes a Breath
$2.99 Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera
Get This Deal
Nightflyers
$2.99 Nightflyers by George R. R. Martin
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Appeal
$1.99 The Appeal by Janice Hallett
Get This Deal
The Fiancée Farce
$1.99 The Fiancée Farce by Alexandria Bellefleur
Get This Deal
The Bluest Eye
$1.99 The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
Get This Deal
Flying Solo
$1.99 Flying Solo by Linda Holmes
Get This Deal