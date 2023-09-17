Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 17, 2023 Deals Sep 17, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 These Shallow Graves by Jennifer Donnelly Get This Deal $1.99 Thunderstruck by Erik Larson Get This Deal $1.99 Of Love and Shadows by Isabelle Allende Get This Deal $1.99 The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley Get This Deal $1.99 The Need by Helen Phillips Get This Deal $1.99 Forbidden City by Vanessa Hua Get This Deal $2.99 Melt With You by Jennifer Dugan Get This Deal $3.99 The Milky Way by Moiya McTier Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Waking Forest by Alyssa Wees Get This Deal $1.99 Well-Read Black Girl by Glory Edim Get This Deal $2.99 Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera Get This Deal $2.99 Nightflyers by George R. R. Martin Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Appeal by Janice Hallett Get This Deal $1.99 The Fiancée Farce by Alexandria Bellefleur Get This Deal $1.99 The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison Get This Deal $1.99 Flying Solo by Linda Holmes Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Most Thought-Provoking, Philosophical Science Fiction Books of All Time 13 Book Clubs New September 2023 Picks, From Reese's Book Club To Mocha Girls Read The 2023 National Book Awards Longlists Have Been Announced The Lessons in Chemistry Trailer Drops The Fantastical Sub-Genre of Mythpunk Books "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives