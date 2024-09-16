Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 16, 2024 The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Sep 16, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99My Sister, The Serial Killer by Oyinkan BraithwaiteGet This Deal$1.99A Crown of Ivy and Glass by Claire LegrandGet This Deal $1.99Mother-Daughter Murder Night by Nina SimonGet This Deal$3.99Womb City by Tlotlo TsamaaseGet This Deal $2.99A Cat's Tale: A Journey Through Feline History by Baba the Cat with Paul KoudounarisGet This Deal$3.99Black Birds in the Sky by Brandy ColbertGet This Deal $3.99For Her Consideration by Amy SpaldingGet This Deal$1.99Dear Martin by Nic StoneGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99The Guest List by Lucy FoleyGet This Deal$4.99Where Waters Meet by Zhang LingGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The Choice: The Dragon Heart Legacy by Nora RobertsGet This Deal$1.99Mongrels by Stephen Graham JonesGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week All the Finalists for the 2024 National Book Awards 4 of the Most Anticipated Books This Fall, According to Bookshop.org 10 Historical Fiction Retellings From Austen to Shakespeare Twelve Book Club Picks For September 2024 10 Must-Read New Books Out in Fall 2024 to Preorder Now