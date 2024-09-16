Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 16, 2024

The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot.

Today's Featured Book Deals

My Sister, The Serial Killer

$2.99

My Sister, The Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
A Crown of Ivy and Glass

$1.99

A Crown of Ivy and Glass by Claire Legrand
Mother-Daughter Murder Night

$1.99

Mother-Daughter Murder Night by Nina Simon
Womb City

$3.99

Womb City by Tlotlo Tsamaase
A Cat's Tale: A Journey Through Feline History

$2.99

A Cat's Tale: A Journey Through Feline History by Baba the Cat with Paul Koudounaris
Black Birds in the Sky

$3.99

Black Birds in the Sky by Brandy Colbert
For Her Consideration

$3.99

For Her Consideration by Amy Spalding
Dear Martin

$1.99

Dear Martin by Nic Stone
The Guest List

$2.99

The Guest List by Lucy Foley
Where Waters Meet

$4.99

Where Waters Meet by Zhang Ling
The Choice: The Dragon Heart Legacy

$1.99

The Choice: The Dragon Heart Legacy by Nora Roberts
Mongrels

$1.99

Mongrels by Stephen Graham Jones
