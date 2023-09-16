Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 16, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Waking Forest
$1.99 The Waking Forest by Alyssa Wees
Well-Read Black Girl
$1.99 Well-Read Black Girl by Glory Edim
Juliet Takes a Breath
$2.99 Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera
Nightflyers
$2.99 Nightflyers by George R. R. Martin
In the Serpent's Wake
$1.99 In the Serpent's Wake by Rachel Hartman
The Far Field
$2.99 The Far Field by Madhuri Vijay
Putting the Rabbit in the Hat
$4.99 Putting the Rabbit in the Hat by Brian Cox
Rabbit Cake
$1.99 Rabbit Cake by Annie Hartnett
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Siri, Who Am I?
$1.99 Siri, Who Am I? by Sam Tschida
Basic Witches
$1.99 Basic Witches by Jaya Saxena & Jess Zimmerman
Spells Like Teen Spirit
$1.99 Spells Like Teen Spirit by Kate Williams
The Bluest Eye
$1.99 The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
Previous Daily Deals

The Appeal
$1.99 The Appeal by Janice Hallett
The Fiancée Farce
$1.99 The Fiancée Farce by Alexandria Bellefleur
Do Not Disturb
$3.99 Do Not Disturb by Freida McFadden
Flying Solo
$1.99 Flying Solo by Linda Holmes
