Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for September 16, 2023 Deals Sep 16, 2023 Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 The Waking Forest by Alyssa Wees Get This Deal $1.99 Well-Read Black Girl by Glory Edim Get This Deal $2.99 Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera Get This Deal $2.99 Nightflyers by George R. R. Martin Get This Deal $1.99 In the Serpent's Wake by Rachel Hartman Get This Deal $2.99 The Far Field by Madhuri Vijay Get This Deal $4.99 Putting the Rabbit in the Hat by Brian Cox Get This Deal $1.99 Rabbit Cake by Annie Hartnett Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Siri, Who Am I? by Sam Tschida Get This Deal $1.99 Basic Witches by Jaya Saxena & Jess Zimmerman Get This Deal $1.99 Spells Like Teen Spirit by Kate Williams Get This Deal $1.99 The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Appeal by Janice Hallett Get This Deal $1.99 The Fiancée Farce by Alexandria Bellefleur Get This Deal $3.99 Do Not Disturb by Freida McFadden Get This Deal $1.99 Flying Solo by Linda Holmes Get This Deal