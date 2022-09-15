Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 15, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The Suffering
$1.99 The Suffering by Rin Chupeco
Highfire
$1.99 Highfire by Eoin Colfer
Flying Solo
$6.99 Flying Solo by Linda Holmes
A Woman of Endurance
$1.99 A Woman of Endurance by Dahlma Llanos-Figueroa
Vampire Academy
$2.99 Vampire Academy by Richelle Mead
The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs
$1.99 The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs by Katherine Howe
The Unquiet Dead
$2.99 The Unquiet Dead by Ausma Zehanat Khan
Harriet the Spy
$1.99 Harriet the Spy by Louise Fitzhugh
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

World Travel: An Irreverent Guide
$2.99 World Travel: An Irreverent Guide by Anthony Bourdain
The Borrower
$1.99 The Borrower by Rebecca Makkai 
The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle
$2.99 The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle by Haruki Murakami
World of Wonders
$2.99 World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
Previous Daily Deals

A Mirror Mended
$2.99 A Mirror Mended by Alix E. Harrow
The Husbands
$3.99 The Husbands by Chandler Baker
The Gene: An Intimate History
$2.99 The Gene: An Intimate History by Siddhartha Mukherjee
I Was Told There'd Be Cake
$1.99 I Was Told There'd Be Cake by Sloane Crosley
