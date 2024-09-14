Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 14, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Sep 14, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi by Olivie Blake, Saladin Ahmed, and othersGet This Deal$2.99Silver Sparrow by Tayari JonesGet This Deal $2.49Where Waters Meet by Zhang LingGet This Deal$1.99The Choice: The Dragon Heart Legacy by Nora RobertsGet This Deal $3.99The Match by Harlan CobenGet This Deal$0.99Found in a Bookshop by Stephanie ButlandGet This Deal $2.99Ordinary Monsters by J. M. MiroGet This Deal$1.99Where Wild Peaches Grow by Cade BentleyGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Mongrels by Stephen Graham JonesGet This Deal$2.99Evocation by S.T. GibsonGet This Deal $2.99Heaven, My Home by Attica LockeGet This Deal$1.99Boss Witch by Ann AguirreGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The Twilight Garden by Sara Nisha AdamsGet This Deal$4.99The Little Stranger by Sarah WatersGet This Deal $1.99The Seven Year Slip by Ashley PostonGet This Deal$2.99A Magical Girl Retires by Park Seolyeon, Anton Hur (trans.)Get This Deal You Might Also Like 4 of the Most Anticipated Books This Fall, According to Bookshop.org The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week New Magical Realism Books to Read Right Now 10 Historical Fiction Retellings From Austen to Shakespeare All the Finalists for the 2024 National Book Awards Twelve Book Club Picks For September 2024