Mastermind by Andrew Mayne Mastermind by Andrew Mayne Mastermind by Andrew Mayne
Riot Headline Teacher Pulled From Classroom After Highlighting Inclusive Materials

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 14, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Familius, Helping Families Be Happy

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Familius, Helping Families Be Happy.

Today's Featured Deals

The Secret Wisdom of Nature
$1.99 The Secret Wisdom of Nature by Peter Wohlleben
Get This Deal
The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person
$1.99 The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person by Frederick Joseph
Get This Deal
All You Can Ever Know
$1.99 All You Can Ever Know by Nicole Chung
Get This Deal
The Lies You Told
$1.99 The Lies You Told by Harriet Tyce
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Magic Lessons
$2.99 Magic Lessons by Alice Hoffman
Get This Deal
Deacon King Kong
$2.99 Deacon King Kong by James McBride
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Moonflower Murders by Anthony Horowitz for $2.99

Pumpkin by Julie Murphy for $2.99

Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry by Joya Goffney for $1.99

The Truth Hurts by Rebecca Reid for $1.99

The Return by Rachel Harrison for $2.99

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi for $2.99

Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood for $1.99

Monday's Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson for $1.99

The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix for $1.99

The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes for $2.99

Fight or Flight by Samantha Young for $1.99

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas for $2.99

The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski for $2.99

Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire for $2.99

A House is a Body by Shruti Swamy for $1.99

The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae for $1.99

The Amberlough Dossier: Amberlough, Armistice, Amnesty by Laura Elena Donnelly for $2.99

The Ascendant Trilogy: The Tiger's Daughter, The Phoenix Empress, The Warrior Moon by K. Arsenault Rivera for $4.99

Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!