Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 13, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Just Playing House

$2.99

Just Playing House by Farah Heron
Get This Deal
Mongrels

$1.99

Mongrels by Stephen Graham Jones
Get This Deal
Evocation

$2.99

Evocation by S.T. Gibson
Get This Deal
The Twilight Garden

$1.99

The Twilight Garden by Sara Nisha Adams
Get This Deal
Heaven, My Home

$2.99

Heaven, My Home by Attica Locke
Get This Deal
Boss Witch

$1.99

Boss Witch by Ann Aguirre
Get This Deal
The Little Stranger

$4.99

The Little Stranger by Sarah Waters
Get This Deal
Song of the Huntress

$2.99

Song of the Huntress by Lucy Holland
Get This Deal
Buttermilk Graffiti

$2.99

Buttermilk Graffiti by Edward Lee
Get This Deal
Blood Water Paint

$1.99

Blood Water Paint by Jill McCullough
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Masters of Death

$1.99

Masters of Death by Olivie Blake
Get This Deal
The Haunting of Leigh Harker

$0.99

The Haunting of Leigh Harker by Darcy Coates
Get This Deal
A Magical Girl Retires

$2.99

A Magical Girl Retires by Park Seolyeon, Anton Hur (trans.)
Get This Deal
The Seven Year Slip

$1.99

The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Gentle Art of Fortune Hunting

$0.99

The Gentle Art of Fortune Hunting by KJ Charles
Get This Deal
Banyan Moon

$1.99

Banyan Moon by Thao Thai
Get This Deal
Dragon Rider

$1.99

Dragon Rider by Taran Matharu
Get This Deal
The Free People's Village

$1.99

The Free People's Village by Sim Kern
Get This Deal