Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for September 13, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Sep 13, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Just Playing House by Farah HeronGet This Deal$1.99Mongrels by Stephen Graham JonesGet This Deal $2.99Evocation by S.T. GibsonGet This Deal$1.99The Twilight Garden by Sara Nisha AdamsGet This Deal $2.99Heaven, My Home by Attica LockeGet This Deal$1.99Boss Witch by Ann AguirreGet This Deal $4.99The Little Stranger by Sarah WatersGet This Deal$2.99Song of the Huntress by Lucy HollandGet This Deal $2.99Buttermilk Graffiti by Edward LeeGet This Deal$1.99Blood Water Paint by Jill McCulloughGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Masters of Death by Olivie BlakeGet This Deal$0.99The Haunting of Leigh Harker by Darcy CoatesGet This Deal $2.99A Magical Girl Retires by Park Seolyeon, Anton Hur (trans.)Get This Deal$1.99The Seven Year Slip by Ashley PostonGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $0.99The Gentle Art of Fortune Hunting by KJ CharlesGet This Deal$1.99Banyan Moon by Thao ThaiGet This Deal $1.99Dragon Rider by Taran MatharuGet This Deal$1.99The Free People's Village by Sim KernGet This Deal