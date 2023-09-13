Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 13, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

Astrid Parker Doesn't Fail
$1.99 Astrid Parker Doesn't Fail by Ashley Herring Blake
Cinderella Is Dead
$2.99 Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron
The Bird King
$3.99 The Bird King by G. Willow Wilson
The Refugees
$2.99 The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen
Girls And Their Monsters
$3.99 Girls And Their Monsters by Audrey Clare Farley
Kitchens of the Great Midwest
$1.99 Kitchens of the Great Midwest by J. Ryan Stradal
Neruda On The Park
$1.99 Neruda On The Park by Cleyvis Natera 
Flying Solo
$1.99 Flying Solo by Linda Holmes
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Appeal
$1.99 The Appeal by Janice Hallett
Empire of Sand
$2.99 Empire of Sand by Tasha Suri
To Paradise
$1.99 To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara
Monster, She Wrote
$2.99 Monster, She Wrote by Lisa Kröger & Melanie R. Anderson
Previous Daily Deals

Because I Could Not Stop For Death
$1.99 Because I Could Not Stop For Death by Amanda Flowers
Euphoria
$2.99 Euphoria by Lily King
Anno Dracula
$1.99 Anno Dracula by Kim Newman
Neon Roses
$0.99 Neon Roses by Rachel Dawson
