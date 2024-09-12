Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 12, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Sep 12, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex JenningsGet This Deal$1.99Faebound by Saara El-ArifiGet This Deal $5.99Swiped by L.M. ChiltonGet This Deal$0.99The Haunting of Leigh Harker by Darcy CoatesGet This Deal $2.99The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin StarlingGet This Deal$2.99A Magical Girl Retires by Park Seolyeon, Anton Hur (trans.)Get This Deal $2.99Pumpkin Picking with Murder by Auralee WallaceGet This Deal$0.99The Gentle Art of Fortune Hunting by KJ CharlesGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Masters of Death by Olivie BlakeGet This Deal$1.99You Should Be So Lucky by Cat SebastianGet This Deal $1.99The Seven Year Slip by Ashley PostonGet This Deal$1.99Dragon Rider by Taran MatharuGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Banyan Moon by Thao ThaiGet This Deal$1.99The Free People's Village by Sim KernGet This Deal $2.99Colton Gentry's Third Act by Jeff ZentnerGet This Deal$1.99Life in Five Senses by Gretchen RubinGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Historical Fiction of the 21st Century (So Far) The Best New Mysteries For Your Book Club This Fall The Best Mystery Books of the Past 10 Years For Armchair Sleuths Books Aren't Mental Movies: You're Missing the Best Part of Reading 8 of the Most Infamous Literary Hoaxes The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists