Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 12, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon Publishing

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing.

Today's Featured Deals

The Ten Thousand Doors of January
$2.99 The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow 
Get This Deal
Siren Queen
$2.99 Siren Queen by Nghi Vo
Get This Deal
Sundial
$2.99 Sundial by Catriona Ward
Get This Deal
Luster
$3.99 Luster by Raven Leilani 
Get This Deal
Skin of the Sea
$1.99 Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen
Get This Deal
Tsarina
$2.99 Tsarina by Ellen Alpsten 
Get This Deal
Several People Are Typing
$4.99 Several People Are Typing by Calvin Kasulke
Get This Deal
The Stand-In
$2.99 The Stand-In by Lily Chu
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Aquariums of Pyongyang
$2.99 The Aquariums of Pyongyang by Kang Chol-Hwan and Pierre Rigoulot
Get This Deal
One True Loves
$1.99 One True Loves by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Get This Deal
The Fabric of Civilization
$3.99 The Fabric of Civilization by Virginia Postrel
Get This Deal
How to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t
$2.99 How to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t by Andrea Owen
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Magicians Trilogy
$2.99 The Magicians Trilogy by Lev Grossman
Get This Deal
Authority
$3.99 Authority by Jeff VanderMeer
Get This Deal
History of the Rain
$4.99 History of the Rain by Niall Williams
Get This Deal
Wylding Hall
$1.99 Wylding Hall by Elizabeth Hand
Get This Deal
Enter to win a 1-year membership to Audible
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations