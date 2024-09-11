Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 11, 2024 The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Sep 11, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Masters of Death by Olivie BlakeGet This Deal$1.99You Should Be So Lucky by Cat SebastianGet This Deal $1.99Dragon Rider by Taran MatharuGet This Deal$2.99Colton Gentry's Third Act by Jeff ZentnerGet This Deal $1.99The Free People's Village by Sim KernGet This Deal$1.99Banyan Moon by Thao ThaiGet This Deal $1.99Life in Five Senses by Gretchen RubinGet This Deal$3.99Something She's Not Telling Us by Darcey BellGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Seven Year Slip by Ashley PostonGet This Deal$1.99The Cartographers by Peng ShepherdGet This Deal $1.99The Prospects by KT HoffmanGet This Deal$1.99The Bluest Eye by Toni MorrisonGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $.99The Pumpkin Spice Cafe by Laurie GilmoreGet This Deal$2.99I Hope This Finds You Well by Natalie SueGet This Deal $4.99Lone Women by Victor LavalleGet This Deal$6.99Listen for the Lie by Amy TinteraGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Historical Fiction of the 21st Century (So Far) The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best Mystery Books of the Past 10 Years For Armchair Sleuths Decorate Your Reading Nook, Studio Ghibli Style The Best New Book Releases Out September 10, 2024 A Whirlwind Sci-Fi Adventure That's Like Indiana Jones in Space