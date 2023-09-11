Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 11, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Changeling
$2.99 The Changeling by Victor Lavalle
What Lies In The Woods
$5.99 What Lies In The Woods by Kate Alice Marshall
The Salt Roads
$1.99 The Salt Roads by Nalo Hopkinson
Because I Could Not Stop For Death
$1.99 Because I Could Not Stop For Death by Amanda Flowers
The Silent Unseen
$3.99 The Silent Unseen by Amanda McCrina
Queen of the Conquered
$2.99 Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender
Euphoria
$2.99 Euphoria by Lily King
Maggie Finds Her Muse
$1.99 Maggie Finds Her Muse by Dee Ernst
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Ordinary Girls
$2.99 Ordinary Girls by Jaquira Díaz
Paperback Crush
$2.99 Paperback Crush by Gabrielle Moss
The Secret Keeper
$2.99 The Secret Keeper by Kate Morton
The Secret Diaries of Charles Ignatius Sancho
$3.99 The Secret Diaries of Charles Ignatius Sancho by Paterson Joseph
Previous Daily Deals

Silver Sparrow
$2.99 Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones
Seeing Ghosts
$3.99 Seeing Ghosts by Kat Chow
The Princess and the Fangirl
$1.99 The Princess and the Fangirl by Ashley Poston
Bunny
$1.99 Bunny by Mona Awad
