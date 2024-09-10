Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 10, 2024 A strange map + a deadly secret, a queer baseball romance, the Neapolitan Novels set for $5, and more of today's best book deals Deals Sep 10, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99The Only Harmless Great Thing by Brooke BolanderGet This Deal$1.99The Cartographers by Peng ShepherdGet This Deal $2.99The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah JohnsonGet This Deal$1.99Something Spectacular by Alexis HallGet This Deal $2.99Mr. Flood's Last Resort by Jess KiddGet This Deal$1.99Burnt Sugar by Avni DoshiGet This Deal $1.99The Seven Year Slip by Ashley PostonGet This Deal$1.99The Bluest Eye by Toni MorrisonGet This Deal $4.99The Neopolitan Novels Set by Elena FerranteGet This Deal$1.99The Prospects by KT HoffmanGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $.99The Pumpkin Spice Cafe by Laurie GilmoreGet This Deal$2.99I Hope This Finds You Well by Natalie SueGet This Deal $4.99Lone Women by Victor LavalleGet This Deal$6.99Listen for the Lie by Amy TinteraGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99How to Die Famous by Benjamin DeanGet This Deal$0.99Breverton's Phantasmagoria by Terry BrevertonGet This Deal $0.99Breverton's Phantasmagoria by Terry BrevertonGet This Deal$2.99The Partner Track by Helen WanGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Historical Fiction of the 21st Century (So Far) The Best Mystery Books of the Past 10 Years For Armchair Sleuths The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Decorate Your Reading Nook, Studio Ghibli Style The Most Read Books On Goodreads in August The Biggest Book News of the Week