Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 10, 2024

A strange map + a deadly secret, a queer baseball romance, the Neapolitan Novels set for $5, and more of today's best book deals

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Only Harmless Great Thing

$1.99

The Only Harmless Great Thing by Brooke Bolander
Get This Deal
The Cartographers

$1.99

The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd
Get This Deal
The Space Between Worlds

$2.99

The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson
Get This Deal
Something Spectacular

$1.99

Something Spectacular by Alexis Hall
Get This Deal
Mr. Flood's Last Resort

$2.99

Mr. Flood's Last Resort by Jess Kidd
Get This Deal
Burnt Sugar

$1.99

Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi
Get This Deal
The Seven Year Slip

$1.99

The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston
Get This Deal
The Bluest Eye

$1.99

The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
Get This Deal
The Neopolitan Novels Set

$4.99

The Neopolitan Novels Set by Elena Ferrante
Get This Deal
The Prospects

$1.99

The Prospects by KT Hoffman
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Pumpkin Spice Cafe

$.99

The Pumpkin Spice Cafe by Laurie Gilmore
Get This Deal
I Hope This Finds You Well

$2.99

I Hope This Finds You Well by Natalie Sue
Get This Deal
Lone Women

$4.99

Lone Women by Victor Lavalle
Get This Deal
Listen for the Lie

$6.99

Listen for the Lie by Amy Tintera
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

How to Die Famous

$2.99

How to Die Famous by Benjamin Dean
Get This Deal
Breverton's Phantasmagoria

$0.99

Breverton's Phantasmagoria by Terry Breverton
Get This Deal
Breverton's Phantasmagoria

$0.99

Breverton's Phantasmagoria by Terry Breverton
Get This Deal
The Partner Track

$2.99

The Partner Track by Helen Wan
Get This Deal