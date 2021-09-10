Constance by Matthew FitzSimmons Constance by Matthew FitzSimmons Constance by Matthew FitzSimmons
Riot Headline Students Protest Book Bans in Pennsylvania School District

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 10, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
There Will Come a Darkness by Katy Rose Pool, with Fierce Reads

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by There Will Come a Darkness by Katy Rose Pool, with Fierce Reads.

Today's Featured Deals

The Return
$2.99 The Return by Rachel Harrison
Get This Deal
Before the Coffee Gets Cold
$2.99 Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Get This Deal
Three Dark Crowns
$1.99 Three Dark Crowns by Kendare Blake
Get This Deal
The Namesake
$2.99 The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Other Queen
$1.99 The Other Queen by Philippa Gregory
Get This Deal
Priestdaddy
$1.99 Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Monday's Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson for $1.99

The Magician's Assistant by Ann Patchett for $3.99

The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix for $1.99

Dread Nation by Justine Ireland for $1.99

A Witch in Time by Constance Sayers for $2.99

The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes for $2.99

Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price for $1.99

The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin for $1.99

Fight or Flight by Samantha Young for $1.99

A Madness of Sunshine by Nalini Singh for $4.99

The Bennet Women by Eden Appiah-Kubi for $4.99

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas for $2.99

The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski for $2.99

Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire for $2.99

A House is a Body by Shruti Swamy for $1.99

The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae for $1.99

A Wizard's Guide To Defensive Baking by T. Kingfisher for $4.99

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall for $5.99

Empire of Sand by Tasha Suri for $4.99

Mycroft Holmes by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Anna Waterhouse for $2.99

The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch for $3.99

The Amberlough Dossier: Amberlough, Armistice, Amnesty by Laura Elena Donnelly for $2.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $4.99

The Ascendant Trilogy: The Tiger's Daughter, The Phoenix Empress, The Warrior Moon by K. Arsenault Rivera for $4.99

Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!