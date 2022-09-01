Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 1, 2022 Deals Sep 1, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. the audiobook edition of Daisy Darker by Alice FeeneyToday's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by the audiobook edition of Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark Get This Deal $2.99 Record of a Spaceborn Few by Becky Chambers Get This Deal $2.99 Light From Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki Get This Deal $1.99 The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America by Matt Kracht Get This Deal $2.99 A Desolation Called Peace by Arkady Martine Get This Deal $2.99 The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newtiz Get This Deal $2.99 The Most Precious Substance on Earth by Shashi Bhat Get This Deal $1.99 Carolina Built by Kianna Alexander Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 A Children's Bible by Lydia Millet Get This Deal $1.99 Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel Get This Deal $1.99 There There by Tommy Orange Get This Deal $1.99 Black Water Sister by Zen Cho Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow Get This Deal $2.99 Private Label by Kelly Yang Get This Deal $3.99 All The Birds in the Sky by Charlie Jane Anders Get This Deal $2.99 A People's History of the United States by Howard Zinn Get This Deal You Might Also Like Few Parents Actually Opt Students Out of Florida School Library Books Goodreads Announces the Most Popular Horror Books of 2022 (So Far) 10 of the Best Philosophy Books of the Last Decade New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week 10 Romance Recs for Barack Obama Some of The Best Fantasy Light Novels You Can Read