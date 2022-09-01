Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 1, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

A Master of Djinn
$2.99 A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark
Record of a Spaceborn Few
$2.99 Record of a Spaceborn Few by Becky Chambers
Light From Uncommon Stars
$2.99 Light From Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki
The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America
$1.99 The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America by Matt Kracht
A Desolation Called Peace
$2.99 A Desolation Called Peace by Arkady Martine
The Future of Another Timeline
$2.99 The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newtiz
The Most Precious Substance on Earth
$2.99 The Most Precious Substance on Earth by Shashi Bhat
Carolina Built
$1.99 Carolina Built by Kianna Alexander
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

A Children's Bible
$2.99 A Children's Bible by Lydia Millet 
Station Eleven
$1.99 Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
There There
$1.99 There There by Tommy Orange 
Black Water Sister
$1.99 Black Water Sister by Zen Cho
Previous Daily Deals

Catch and Kill
$2.99 Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow 
Private Label
$2.99 Private Label by Kelly Yang
All The Birds in the Sky
$3.99 All The Birds in the Sky by Charlie Jane Anders
A People's History of the United States
$2.99 A People's History of the United States by Howard Zinn
