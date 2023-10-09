Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 9, 2023 Deals Oct 9, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich Get This Deal $1.99 The Reading List by Sasha Nisha Adams Get This Deal $1.99 Hall of Smoke by H. M. Long Get This Deal $2.99 Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen Get This Deal $4.50 The Comeback by Lily Chu Get This Deal $1.99 The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris Get This Deal $1.99 Bitter by Akwaeke Emezi Get This Deal $1.99 The Marlow Murder Club by Robert Thorogood Get This Deal $1.99 City on Fire by Don Winslow Get This Deal $1.99 Pretty Dead Queens by Alexa Donne Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown Get This Deal $2.99 My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell Get This Deal $1.99 Sex Cult Nun by Faith Jones Get This Deal $1.99 The Wedding Crasher by Mia Sosa Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Clockmaker's Daughter by Kate Morton Get This Deal $1.99 The Twist of a Knife by Anthony Horowitz Get This Deal $2.99 The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward Get This Deal $3.99 Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley Get This Deal You Might Also Like 50 Must-Read Books Recommended by Stephen King (Plus a Few Extra Recommendations From Me) What Not To Say to Public Librarians 100 Must-Read Sad Books that Make You Cry Affordable Book Depository Alternatives The 20 Best Books for Teens: 2023 Picks YA Author Echo Brown Dies at 39