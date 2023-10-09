Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 9, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Night Watchman
$1.99 The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich
Get This Deal
The Reading List
$1.99 The Reading List by Sasha Nisha Adams
Get This Deal
Hall of Smoke
$1.99 Hall of Smoke by H. M. Long
Get This Deal
Vampire Weekend
$2.99 Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen
Get This Deal
The Comeback
$4.50 The Comeback by Lily Chu
Get This Deal
The Tattooist of Auschwitz
$1.99 The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris
Get This Deal
Bitter
$1.99 Bitter by Akwaeke Emezi 
Get This Deal
The Marlow Murder Club
$1.99 The Marlow Murder Club by Robert Thorogood
Get This Deal
City on Fire
$1.99 City on Fire by Don Winslow
Get This Deal
Pretty Dead Queens
$1.99 Pretty Dead Queens by Alexa Donne
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Black Candle Women
$2.99 Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown
Get This Deal
My Dark Vanessa
$2.99 My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell
Get This Deal
Sex Cult Nun
$1.99 Sex Cult Nun by Faith Jones
Get This Deal
The Wedding Crasher
$1.99 The Wedding Crasher by Mia Sosa
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Clockmaker's Daughter
$2.99 The Clockmaker's Daughter by Kate Morton
Get This Deal
The Twist of a Knife
$1.99 The Twist of a Knife by Anthony Horowitz
Get This Deal
The Last House on Needless Street
$2.99 The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward
Get This Deal
Firekeeper's Daughter
$3.99 Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley
Get This Deal