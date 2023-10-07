Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 7, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Finding Me
$2.99 Finding Me by Viola Davis
Get This Deal
How to Excavate a Heart
$2.99 How to Excavate a Heart by Jake Maia Arlow
Get This Deal
The Candid Life of Meena Dave
$2.49 The Candid Life of Meena Dave by Namrata Patel
Get This Deal
The Clockmaker's Daughter
$2.99 The Clockmaker's Daughter by Kate Morton
Get This Deal
The Twist of a Knife
$1.99 The Twist of a Knife by Anthony Horowitz
Get This Deal
The Last Negroes At Harvard
$1.99 The Last Negroes At Harvard by Kent Garrett
Get This Deal
Fat Chance, Charlie Vega
$1.99 Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado
Get This Deal
Something Fabulous
$1.99 Something Fabulous by Alexis Hall
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone
$1.99 Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb
Get This Deal
The Last House on Needless Street
$2.99 The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward
Get This Deal
Twice Cursed
$1.99 Twice Cursed by Marie O'Regan & Paul Kane
Get This Deal
What Kind of Mother
$2.99 What Kind of Mother by Clay McLeod Chapman
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Firekeeper's Daughter
$3.99 Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley
Get This Deal
The Kiss Curse
$1.99 The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling
Get This Deal
A Natural History of Dragons
$3.99 A Natural History of Dragons by Marie Brennan
Get This Deal
Saint Juniper's Folly
$2.99 Saint Juniper's Folly by Alex Crespo
Get This Deal