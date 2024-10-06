Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 6, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Oct 6, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99There Should Have Been Eight by Nalini SinghGet This Deal$1.99Butter: A Novel of Food and Murder by Asako Yuzuki, trans. by Polly BartonGet This Deal $2.99Cursed Bunny by Bora Chung, trans. by Anton HurGet This Deal$0.99A People's History of Heaven by Mathangi SubramanianGet This Deal $1.99Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World by Haruki MurakamiGet This Deal$3.99The Girls by Emma ClineGet This Deal $2.99Grief Is for People by Sloane CrosleyGet This Deal$2.99Exiles by Jane HarperGet This Deal $1.99The Child Finder by Rene DenfeldGet This Deal$0.99The Dawn Chorus by Samantha ShannonGet This Deal $2.99The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie by Alan BradleyGet This Deal$4.99Splinters by Leslie JamisonGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.49What Never Happened by Rachel Howzell HallGet This Deal$3.99Freedom Is a Constant Struggle by Angela Y. DavisGet This Deal $1.99The Butcher and the Wren by Alaina UrquhartGet This Deal$1.99Pet by Akwaeke EmeziGet This Deal $1.99The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené BrownGet This Deal$2.99Snow Flower and the Secret Fan by Lisa SeeGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99Sula by Toni MorrisonGet This Deal$2.99Every Last Fear by Alex FinlayGet This Deal $3.99The Best American Travel Writing 2021 by edited by Padma LakshmiGet This Deal$1.99The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honoree Fanonne JeffersGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 8 Haunting Appalachian and Southern Gothic Novels The Best New Books Out in October, According to Indie Booksellers 10 Recent Works of Gothic Horror to Read ASAP The Best Books Coming Out in October The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in September 2024