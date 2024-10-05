Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 5, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Role Playing

$2.49

Role Playing by Cathy Yardley
Get This Deal
What Never Happened

$2.49

What Never Happened by Rachel Howzell Hall
Get This Deal
Pet

$1.99

Pet by Akwaeke Emezi
Get This Deal
Freedom Is a Constant Struggle

$3.99

Freedom Is a Constant Struggle by Angela Y. Davis
Get This Deal
The Best American Travel Writing 2021

$3.99

The Best American Travel Writing 2021 by edited by Padma Lakshmi
Get This Deal
Around the Way Girl

$2.99

Around the Way Girl by Taraji P. Henson
Get This Deal
The Gifts of Imperfection

$1.99

The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown
Get This Deal
The Butcher and the Wren

$1.99

The Butcher and the Wren by Alaina Urquhart
Get This Deal
The Undermining of Twyla and Frank

$2.99

The Undermining of Twyla and Frank by Megan Bannen
Get This Deal
Snow Flower and the Secret Fan

$2.99

Snow Flower and the Secret Fan by Lisa See
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois

$1.99

The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers
Get This Deal
You Dreamed of Empires

$2.99

You Dreamed of Empires by Álvaro Enrigue
Get This Deal
Sula

$4.99

Sula by Toni Morrison
Get This Deal
Spoiler Alert

$1.99

Spoiler Alert by Olivia Dade
Get This Deal
How High We Go in the Dark

$1.99

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu
Get This Deal
The Dallergut Dream Department Store

$5.99

The Dallergut Dream Department Store by Miye Lee, Sandy Joosun Lee (trans.)
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

A Study in Scarlet Women

$2.99

A Study in Scarlet Women by Sherry Thomas
Get This Deal
Midnight Sun

$5.99

Midnight Sun by Stephanie Meyer
Get This Deal
Obelisk Gate

$5.99

Obelisk Gate by N.K. Jemisin
Get This Deal
Every Last Fear

$2.99

Every Last Fear by Alex Finlay
Get This Deal