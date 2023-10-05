Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 5, 2023 Deals Oct 5, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Men We Reaped by Jesmyn Ward Get This Deal $3.99 The Witches Are Coming by Lindy West Get This Deal $2.99 Calypso, Corpses, and Cooking by Raquel V. Reyes Get This Deal $2.99 Saint Juniper's Folly by Alex Crespo Get This Deal $1.99 Spoiler Alert by Olivia Dade Get This Deal $1.99 Lady in the Lake by Laura Lippman Get This Deal $1.99 Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian Get This Deal $1.99 Twice Cursed by Marie O'Regan & Paul Kane Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel Get This Deal $6.99 Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $2.99 What Kind of Mother by Clay Chapman Get This Deal $2.99 Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker, Wendy Xu Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Our Dark Duet by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $1.99 Hell Followed with Us by Andrew Joseph White Get This Deal $1.99 I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself by Marisa Crane Get This Deal $2.99 Vampires Never Get Old by Zoraida Córdova & Natalie C. Parker Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Must Read Mystery Books as Recommended by Mystery Writers YA Author Echo Brown Dies at 39 The 20 Best Debut Fantasy Books Ever Written 10 New Knockout Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books Landing October 2023 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out October 3, 2023