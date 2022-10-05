Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 5, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

My Lovely Wife
$1.99 My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing
You Were Born For This
$1.99 You Were Born For This by Chani Nicholas 
Digging Up Love
$.99 Digging Up Love by Chandra Blumberg
Mort(e)
$1.99 Mort(e) by Robert Repino 
White Magic
$1.99 White Magic by Elissa Washuta 
Fever
$1.99 Fever by Mary Beth Keane 
The Orphan Witch
$2.99 The Orphan Witch by Paige Crutcher 
Reclaim the Stars: 17 Tales Across Realms & Space
$2.99 Reclaim the Stars: 17 Tales Across Realms & Space by Zoraida Córdova
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

I'm So Not Over You
$2.99 I'm So Not Over You by Kosoko Jackson
Witches of America
$2.99 Witches of America by Alex Mar 
The Twisted Ones
$1.99 The Twisted Ones by T. Kingfisher 
Plain Bad Heroines
$1.99 Plain Bad Heroines by Emily M. Danforth
Previous Daily Deals

Hell of a Book
$2.99 Hell of a Book by Jason Mott 
Last Night at the Telegraph Club
$2.99 Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
Severance
$2.99 Severance by Ling Ma
The Shadows
$2.99 The Shadows by Alex North
