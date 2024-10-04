Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 4, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Oct 4, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honoree Fanonne JeffersGet This Deal$5.99Pardon My Frenchie by Farrah RochonGet This Deal $2.99You Dreamed of Empires by Álvaro EnrigueGet This Deal$5.99Obelisk Gate by N.K. JemisinGet This Deal $5.99The Stone Sky by N.K. JemisinGet This Deal$5.99The Stolen Heir by Holly BlackGet This Deal $5.99The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry by Gabrielle ZevinGet This Deal$5.99The Boy from the Woods by Harlan CobenGet This Deal $5.99The Lost City of the Monkey God by Douglas PrestonGet This Deal$5.99Midnight Sun by Stephanie MeyerGet This Deal $4.99Sula by Toni MorrisonGet This Deal$1.99Spoiler Alert by Olivia DadeGet This Deal $1.99How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia NagamatsuGet This Deal$3.99World of Wonders by Aimee NezhukumatathilGet This Deal $1.99The Humans by Matt HaigGet This Deal$2.99A Study in Scarlet Women by Sherry ThomasGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Demon Copperhead by Barbara KingsolverGet This Deal$1.99Woman, Eating by Claire KohdaGet This Deal $5.99The Dallergut Dream Department Store by Miye Lee, Sandy Joosun Lee (trans.)Get This Deal$1.99Witches Get Stuff Done by Molly HarperGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The Ex Hex by Erin SterlingGet This Deal$1.99Never Whistle at Night by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst (editors)Get This Deal $2.99The All Souls Trilogy by Deborah HarknessGet This Deal$2.99Tender is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica, Sarah Moses (trans.)Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Haunting Appalachian and Southern Gothic Novels 8 Mysteries and Thrillers Set in the World of Books The Best Books Out in October to Read with Your Book Club The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in September 2024 10 Recent Works of Gothic Horror to Read ASAP The Best Books Coming Out in October