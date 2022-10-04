Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 4, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Briar Road Books

The best book deals of the day, sponsored by Briar Road Books

Today's Featured Deals

I'm So Not Over You
$2.99 I'm So Not Over You by Kosoko Jackson
Witches of America
$2.99 Witches of America by Alex Mar 
Burn Down, Rise Up
$1.99 Burn Down, Rise Up by Vincent Tirado
Something Wild
$4.99 Something Wild by Hanna Halperin
The Book of Lost Saints
$2.99 The Book of Lost Saints by Daniel José Older
The Twisted Ones
$1.99 The Twisted Ones by T. Kingfisher 
The Only Woman in the Room
$1.99 The Only Woman in the Room by Marie Benedict
He Started It
$1.99 He Started It by Samantha Downing
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Severance
$2.99 Severance by Ling Ma
Last Night at the Telegraph Club
$2.99 Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
Hell of a Book
$2.99 Hell of a Book by Jason Mott 
Plain Bad Heroines
$1.99 Plain Bad Heroines by Emily M. Danforth
Previous Daily Deals

The Shadows
$2.99 The Shadows by Alex North
Alias Grace
$2.99 Alias Grace by Margaret Atwood
The Days of Abandonment
$1.99 The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante
Grave Reservations
$1.99 Grave Reservations by Cherie Priest
