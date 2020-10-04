Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 4, 2020
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Bent Heavens by Daniel Kraus for $2.99
Pretty Little Liars 3-Book Collection by Sara Shepard for $4.99
The Beautiful Ones by Prince for $2.99
Dear Girls by Ali Wong for $2.99
Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo for $2.99
The Kingdom of Back by Marie Lu for $2.99
The Witches Are Coming by Lindy West for $3.99
The Witching Hour by Anne Rice for $1.99
Pale Rider by Laura Spinney for $3.99
Lagoon by Nnedi Okorafor for $1.99
The Proposal by Jasmine Guillory for $4.99
Whistleblower & Never Say Die by Tess Gerritsen for $2.99
Down and Across by Arvin Ahmadi for $2.99
The Girls in the Garden by Lisa Jewell for $1.99
Huntress by Malinda Lo for $1.99
Tidelands by Philippa Gregory for $1.99
Stealing Home by Sherryl Woods for $1.99
Skinjacker Trilogy by Neal Shusterman for $4.99
Here to Stay by Sara Farizan for $1.99
The Ascendant Trilogy by K Arsenault Rivera for $2.99
Sabrina and Corina: Stories by Kali Fajardo-Anstine for $2.99
All the Bright Places by Jennifer Niven for $1.99
Golden Poppies by Laila Ibrahim for $1.99
Giving Up the Ghost by Hilary Mantel for $2.99
Dear Martin by Nic Stone for $1.99
Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99
Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse for $1.99
Passing by Nella Larsen for $1.99
Dead Until Dark by Charlaine Harris for $2.99
The Lost Girls of Paris by Pam Jenoff for $2.99
Homesick for Another World by Otessa Moshfegh for $4.99
The Widow by Fiona Barton for $1.99
Opium and Absinthe by Lydia Kang for $1.99