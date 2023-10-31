Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 31, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Taking of Jake Livingston
$2.99 The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass
Get This Deal
Songs in Ursa Major
$1.99 Songs in Ursa Major by Emma Brodie
Get This Deal
Black Light
$1.99 Black Light by Elizabeth Hand
Get This Deal
Saving Time
$1.99 Saving Time by Jenny Odell
Get This Deal
The Dragonriders of Pern
$2.99 The Dragonriders of Pern by Anne McCaffrey
Get This Deal
Heaven, My Home
$4.99 Heaven, My Home by Attica Locke
Get This Deal
How To Succeed in Witchcraft
$2.99 How To Succeed in Witchcraft by Aislinn Brophy
Get This Deal
The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream
$4.99 The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream by Dean Jobb
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

On Earth As It Is On Television
$1.99 On Earth As It Is On Television by Emily Jane
Get This Deal
The Devil In Silver
$2.99 The Devil In Silver by Victor LaValle
Get This Deal
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
$2.99 A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson
Get This Deal
The Tethered Mage
$2.99 The Tethered Mage by Melissa Caruso
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Seventh Bride
$0.99 The Seventh Bride by T. Kingfisher
Get This Deal
Found in a Bookshop
$0.99 Found in a Bookshop by Stephanie Butland
Get This Deal
The Near Witch
$1.99 The Near Witch by V. E. Schwab
Get This Deal
Veniss Underground
$3.99 Veniss Underground by Jeff VanderMeer
Get This Deal