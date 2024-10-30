Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 30, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Oct 30, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra KhawGet This Deal$2.99The Refugees by Viet Thanh NguyenGet This Deal $1.99The Beast You Are by Paul TremblayGet This Deal$4.99Mexico in Your Kitchen by Mely MartinezGet This Deal $1.99Cue the Sun!: The Invention of Reality TV by Emily NussbaumGet This Deal$2.99Dinosaurs by Lydia MilletGet This Deal $1.99Legendborn by Tracy DeonnGet This Deal$1.99The Silent Wife by Karin SlaughterGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Not My Father's Son by Alan CummingGet This Deal$1.99Hello Beautiful by Ann NapolitanoGet This Deal $4.99Sword Stone Table by Swapna Krishna, Jenn Northington (editors)Get This Deal$4.99Fit for the Gods by Jenn Northington Sharifah Williams (editors)Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon, Lucia Graves (trans.)Get This Deal$1.99The Other Side of Mrs. Wood by Lucy BarkerGet This Deal $1.99As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride by Cary ElwesGet This Deal$1.99The Road Trip by Beth O'LearyGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Book Club Books Out in November to Read With Your Book Club Publishers Weekly Names Its Best Books of the Year 8 Short Horror Books to Read Start to Finish on Halloween Night The Best Thrillers of the Last Decade The Best New Book Releases Out October 29, 2024 8 Historical Fiction Novels Set in Scotland