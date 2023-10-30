Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 30, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Meddling Kids
$1.99 Meddling Kids by Edgar Cantero
Get This Deal
Party of Two
$1.99 Party of Two by Jasmine Guillory
Get This Deal
Folklorn
$2.99 Folklorn by Angela Mi Young Hur
Get This Deal
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
$2.99 A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson
Get This Deal
The Devil In Silver
$2.99 The Devil In Silver by Victor LaValle
Get This Deal
The Art Forager
$1.99 The Art Forager by B. A. Shapiro
Get This Deal
The Tethered Mage
$2.99 The Tethered Mage by Melissa Caruso
Get This Deal
On Earth As It Is On Television
$1.99 On Earth As It Is On Television by Emily Jane
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Seventh Bride
$0.99 The Seventh Bride by T. Kingfisher
Get This Deal
Found in a Bookshop
$0.99 Found in a Bookshop by Stephanie Butland
Get This Deal
Our Shadows Have Claws
$2.99 Our Shadows Have Claws by Yamile Saied Méndez & Amparo Ortiz
Get This Deal
The Sun and the Void
$2.99 The Sun and the Void by Gabriela Romero Lacruz
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Ways to Disappear
$2.99 Ways to Disappear by Idra Novey
Get This Deal
Dead Flip
$2.99 Dead Flip by Sara Farizan
Get This Deal
The Between
$1.99 The Between by Ryan Leslie
Get This Deal
Iron & Velvet
$1.99 Iron & Velvet by Alexis Hall
Get This Deal