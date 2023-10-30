Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 30, 2023 Deals Oct 30, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Meddling Kids by Edgar Cantero Get This Deal $1.99 Party of Two by Jasmine Guillory Get This Deal $2.99 Folklorn by Angela Mi Young Hur Get This Deal $2.99 A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson Get This Deal $2.99 The Devil In Silver by Victor LaValle Get This Deal $1.99 The Art Forager by B. A. Shapiro Get This Deal $2.99 The Tethered Mage by Melissa Caruso Get This Deal $1.99 On Earth As It Is On Television by Emily Jane Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $0.99 The Seventh Bride by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal $0.99 Found in a Bookshop by Stephanie Butland Get This Deal $2.99 Our Shadows Have Claws by Yamile Saied Méndez & Amparo Ortiz Get This Deal $2.99 The Sun and the Void by Gabriela Romero Lacruz Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Ways to Disappear by Idra Novey Get This Deal $2.99 Dead Flip by Sara Farizan Get This Deal $1.99 The Between by Ryan Leslie Get This Deal $1.99 Iron & Velvet by Alexis Hall Get This Deal You Might Also Like Publishers Weekly Announces Their Best Books of 2023 Enough About Me: 12 Exciting Upcoming 2022 Memoirs "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives 8 New SFF Releases You Should Read This November The Best Books of the Year, According to Bookshop.org 20 Must-Read Historical Fiction Books Set in France