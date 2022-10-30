Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 30, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Around India in 80 Trains
$0.99 Around India in 80 Trains by Monisha Rajesh
Get This Deal
We Travel the Spaceways
$0.99 We Travel the Spaceways by Victor LaValle
Get This Deal
Falling Together
$1.99 Falling Together by Marisa de los Santos
Get This Deal
A Death of No Importance
$2.99 A Death of No Importance by Mariah Fredericks
Get This Deal
The Boy Who Drew Monsters
$2.99 The Boy Who Drew Monsters by Keith Donohue
Get This Deal
The First Men in the Moon
$0.99 The First Men in the Moon by H. G. Wells
Get This Deal
And They Lived Happily Ever After
$1.99 And They Lived Happily Ever After by Therese Beharrie
Get This Deal
Pirate Queen
$2.99 Pirate Queen by Judith Cook
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

My Dear Friend Janet
$0.99 My Dear Friend Janet by Keke Palmer and Jasmine Guillory
Get This Deal
Little Siberia
$0.99 Little Siberia by Antti Tuomainen
Get This Deal
Desire Lines
$1.99 Desire Lines by Christina Baker Kline
Get This Deal
A Scandal in Brooklyn
$0.99 A Scandal in Brooklyn by Lauren Wilkinson
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Just Like Mother
$2.99 Just Like Mother by Anne Heltzel
Get This Deal
HausMagick
$1.99 HausMagick by Erica Feldmann
Get This Deal
Brujas
$3.99 Brujas by Lorraine Monteagut
Get This Deal
The Escape Room
$1.99 The Escape Room by Megan Goldin
Get This Deal
Enter to win Book Riot's Reading the Stars and an Obvious State celestial bundle!
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations