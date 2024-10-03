Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 3, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Oct 3, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Stars in Your Eyes by Kacen CallenderGet This Deal$1.99Woman, Eating by Claire KohdaGet This Deal $1.99Witches Get Stuff Done by Molly HarperGet This Deal$5.99The Dallergut Dream Department Store by Miye Lee, Sandy Joosun Lee (trans.)Get This Deal $2.99The Pretty One by Keah BrownGet This Deal$2.99The Keeper by Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Marco FinneganGet This Deal $2.99The City of Dusk by Tara SimGet This Deal$2.99Truth or Beard by Penny ReidGet This Deal $3.99Late Migrations by Margaret RenklGet This Deal$2.99Clown in a Cornfield 2: Frendo Lives by Adam CesareGet This Deal $2.99The Refugees by Viet Thanh NguyenGet This Deal$1.99Queer Heroes of Myth and Legend by Dan JonesGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Never Whistle at Night by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst (editors)Get This Deal$2.99Demon Copperhead by Barbara KingsolverGet This Deal $2.99The All Souls Trilogy by Deborah HarknessGet This Deal$2.99Tender is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica, Sarah Moses (trans.)Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Out There Screaming by Jordan Peele (editor)Get This Deal$2.99Bright Young Women by Jessica KnollGet This Deal $2.99Gwen & Art Are Not in Love by Lex CroucherGet This Deal$3.99Mister Magic by Kiersten WhiteGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Books Out in October to Read with Your Book Club 8 Mysteries and Thrillers Set in the World of Books The Best Books Coming Out in October The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in September 2024 Fall Into A Mystery: 10 New Mystery & Thrillers For October 2024 It's Spooky (Mulder) Reading Season! 8 Exciting New SFF Books Out October 2024