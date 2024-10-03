Riot Headline New Hardcover and Paperback Books On Sale Today for 50% Off for Amazon Prime Members (UPDATED October 3)
Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 3, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Stars in Your Eyes

$1.99

Stars in Your Eyes by Kacen Callender
Woman, Eating

$1.99

Woman, Eating by Claire Kohda
Witches Get Stuff Done

$1.99

Witches Get Stuff Done by Molly Harper
The Dallergut Dream Department Store

$5.99

The Dallergut Dream Department Store by Miye Lee, Sandy Joosun Lee (trans.)
The Pretty One

$2.99

The Pretty One by Keah Brown
The Keeper

$2.99

The Keeper by Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Marco Finnegan
The City of Dusk

$2.99

The City of Dusk by Tara Sim
Truth or Beard

$2.99

Truth or Beard by Penny Reid
Late Migrations

$3.99

Late Migrations by Margaret Renkl
Clown in a Cornfield 2: Frendo Lives

$2.99

Clown in a Cornfield 2: Frendo Lives by Adam Cesare
The Refugees

$2.99

The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen
Queer Heroes of Myth and Legend

$1.99

Queer Heroes of Myth and Legend by Dan Jones
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Never Whistle at Night

$1.99

Never Whistle at Night by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst (editors)
Demon Copperhead

$2.99

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
The All Souls Trilogy

$2.99

The All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness
Tender is the Flesh

$2.99

Tender is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica, Sarah Moses (trans.)
Previous Daily Deals

Out There Screaming

$1.99

Out There Screaming by Jordan Peele (editor)
Bright Young Women

$2.99

Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll
Gwen & Art Are Not in Love

$2.99

Gwen & Art Are Not in Love by Lex Croucher
Mister Magic

$3.99

Mister Magic by Kiersten White
