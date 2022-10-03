Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 3, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

Last Night at the Telegraph Club
$2.99 Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
Hell of a Book
$2.99 Hell of a Book by Jason Mott 
Plain Bad Heroines
$1.99 Plain Bad Heroines by Emily M. Danforth
A Tree Grows in Brooklyn
$1.99 A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith
Severance
$2.99 Severance by Ling Ma
Eight Perfect Hours
$1.99 Eight Perfect Hours by Lia Louis
The Shadows
$2.99 The Shadows by Alex North
A Solitude of Wolverines
$1.99 A Solitude of Wolverines by Alice Henderson
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Alias Grace
$2.99 Alias Grace by Margaret Atwood
The Days of Abandonment
$1.99 The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante
The "I Do" Dilemma
$1.99 The "I Do" Dilemma by Jayci Lee
The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie
$4.99 The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie by Alan Bradley 
Previous Daily Deals

A Discovery of Witches
$2.99 A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness
The Lies of Locke Lamora
$3.99 The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch
Grave Reservations
$1.99 Grave Reservations by Cherie Priest
The Ice Queen
$1.99 The Ice Queen by Alice Hoffman
