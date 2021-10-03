Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 3, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Henry Holt & Co.

This edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Henry Holt & Co.

Today's Featured Deals

The Mauritanian
$2.99 The Mauritanian by Momamedou Ould Slahi
Get This Deal
Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive
$2.99 Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive by Stephanie Land
Get This Deal
Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America
$3.99 Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America by Beth Macy
Get This Deal
The Dry
$2.99 The Dry by Jane Harper
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

A Song of Wraiths and Ruin
$1.99 A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown
Get This Deal
Merry Spinster
$2.99 Merry Spinster by Mallory Ortberg
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky chambers for $1.99

Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark for $2.99

The Accidental Alchemist by Gigi Pandian for $0.99

Baby Teeth by Zoje Stage for $2.99

(Don't) Call Me Crazy by Kelly Jensen (editor) for $1.99

Notorious RBG by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik for $1.99

Murder on Cold Street by Sherry Thomas for $2.99

These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong for $1.99

This Is Where I Leave You by Jonathan Tropper for $2.99

Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer for $2.99

Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi for $4.99

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa for $1.99

The Trial of Lizzie Borden by Cara Robertson for $2.99

These Toxic Things by Rachel Howzell Hall for $4.99

The Truth Hurts by Rebecca Reid for $1.99

Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire for $2.99

A House is a Body by Shruti Swamy for $1.99

The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae for $1.99

Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!