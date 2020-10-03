Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 3, 2020

Today's Featured Deals

Bent Heavens
$2.99Bent Heavens by Daniel Kraus
Get This Deal
Pretty Little Liars 3-Book Collection
$4.99Pretty Little Liars 3-Book Collection by Sara Shepard
Get This Deal
The Fountains of Silence
$2.99The Fountains of Silence by Ruta Sepetys
Get This Deal
The Beautiful Ones
$2.99The Beautiful Ones by Prince
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Trust Exercise
$2.99Trust Exercise by Susan Choi
Get This Deal
Dear Girls
$2.99Dear Girls by Ali Wong
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo for $2.99

The Kingdom of Back by Marie Lu for $2.99

The Witches Are Coming by Lindy West for $3.99

The Witching Hour by Anne Rice for $1.99

Pale Rider by Laura Spinney for $3.99

Lagoon by Nnedi Okorafor for $1.99

The Proposal by Jasmine Guillory for $4.99

Whistleblower & Never Say Die by Tess Gerritsen for $2.99

Down and Across by Arvin Ahmadi for $2.99

The Girls in the Garden by Lisa Jewell for $1.99

Huntress by Malinda Lo for $1.99

Tidelands by Philippa Gregory for $1.99

Stealing Home by Sherryl Woods for $1.99

Skinjacker Trilogy by Neal Shusterman for $4.99

Here to Stay by Sara Farizan for $1.99

The Ascendant Trilogy by K Arsenault Rivera for $2.99

Sabrina and Corina: Stories by Kali Fajardo-Anstine for $2.99

All the Bright Places by Jennifer Niven for $1.99

Golden Poppies by Laila Ibrahim for $1.99

Giving Up the Ghost by Hilary Mantel for $2.99

Dear Martin by Nic Stone for $1.99

Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99

Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse for $1.99

Passing by Nella Larsen for $1.99

Dead Until Dark by Charlaine Harris for $2.99

The Lost Girls of Paris by Pam Jenoff for $2.99

Homesick for Another World by Otessa Moshfegh for $4.99

The Widow by Fiona Barton for $1.99

Opium and Absinthe by Lydia Kang for $1.99

We're giving away a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble! Enter here:

Book Riot's Daily Deals
Bent Heavens
$2.99Bent Heavens by Daniel Kraus
Get This Deal
Pretty Little Liars 3-Book Collection
$4.99Pretty Little Liars 3-Book Collection by Sara Shepard
Get This Deal
The Fountains of Silence
$2.99The Fountains of Silence by Ruta Sepetys
Get This Deal
The Beautiful Ones
$2.99The Beautiful Ones by Prince
Get This Deal
Check Out More Deals