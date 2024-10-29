Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 29, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Hark! The Herald Angels Scream

$2.99

Hark! The Herald Angels Scream by Christopher Golden (ed.)
Get This Deal
The Swimmers

$2.99

The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka
Get This Deal
Sword Stone Table

$4.99

Sword Stone Table by Swapna Krishna, Jenn Northington (editors)
Get This Deal
A Rose by Any Other Name

$2.99

A Rose by Any Other Name by Mary McMyne
Get This Deal
Not My Problem

$2.99

Not My Problem by Ciara Smyth
Get This Deal
The Night Eaters: Her Little Reapers

$2.99

The Night Eaters: Her Little Reapers by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda
Get This Deal
Goddess of the River

$2.99

Goddess of the River by Vaishnavi Patel
Get This Deal
Not My Father's Son

$1.99

Not My Father's Son by Alan Cumming
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Hello Beautiful

$1.99

Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
Get This Deal
Black Friend

$1.99

Black Friend by Ziwe Fumudoh
Get This Deal
Fit for the Gods

$4.99

Fit for the Gods by Jenn Northington Sharifah Williams (editors)
Get This Deal
The Other Side of Mrs. Wood

$1.99

The Other Side of Mrs. Wood by Lucy Barker
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Shadow of the Wind

$2.99

The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon, Lucia Graves (trans.)
Get This Deal
The Road Trip

$1.99

The Road Trip by Beth O'Leary
Get This Deal
Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer's Guide

$2.99

Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer's Guide by Cecily Wong, Dylan Thuras
Get This Deal
The Falling in Love Montage

$2.99

The Falling in Love Montage by Ciara Smyth
Get This Deal