Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 29, 2023 Deals Oct 29, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Iron & Velvet by Alexis Hall Get This Deal $1.99 The Between by Ryan Leslie Get This Deal $2.99 The Sun and the Void by Gabriela Romero Lacruz Get This Deal $2.99 Our Shadows Have Claws by Yamile Saied Méndez & Amparo Ortiz Get This Deal $0.99 The Mistress of Ashmore Castle by Cynthia Harrod-Eagles Get This Deal $2.99 Ways to Disappear by Idra Novey Get This Deal $0.99 Found in a Bookshop by Stephanie Butland Get This Deal $0.99 The Seventh Bride by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 The Jasad Heir by Sara Hashem Get This Deal $2.99 Dead Flip by Sara Farizan Get This Deal $2.99 Bronze Drum by Phong Nguyen Get This Deal $2.99 Canary by Duane Swierczynski Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer Get This Deal $1.99 Six Easy Pieces by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $3.99 Blame It on the Brontes by Annie Sereno Get This Deal $2.99 The Pull of the Stars by Emma Donoghue Get This Deal You Might Also Like Publishers Weekly Announces Their Best Books of 2023 The Best Books of the Year, According to Bookshop.org 20 Must-Read Historical Fiction Books Set in France 8 Fantasy Books That are Impossible to Adapt to the Screen Even More Genre-Blending Horror Books You Need to Read Enough About Me: 12 Exciting Upcoming 2022 Memoirs