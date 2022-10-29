Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 29, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

My Dear Friend Janet
$0.99 My Dear Friend Janet by Keke Palmer and Jasmine Guillory
Little Siberia
$0.99 Little Siberia by Antti Tuomainen
Desire Lines
$1.99 Desire Lines by Christina Baker Kline
A Scandal in Brooklyn
$0.99 A Scandal in Brooklyn by Lauren Wilkinson
The Lamb Will Slaughter the Lion
$2.99 The Lamb Will Slaughter the Lion by Margaret Killjoy
Windeye
$2.99 Windeye by Brian Evenson
The Believer
$1.99 The Believer by Sarah Krasnostein
Northern Light
$2.99 Northern Light by Kazim Ali
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Manningtree Witches
$5.99 The Manningtree Witches by A. K. Blakemore
The Girl in the Garden
$3.99 The Girl in the Garden by Kamala Nair
A History of Magic, Witchcraft and the Occult
$1.99 A History of Magic, Witchcraft and the Occult by DK
Muse
$1.99 Muse by Brittany Cavallaro
Previous Daily Deals

Just Like Mother
$2.99 Just Like Mother by Anne Heltzel
HausMagick
$1.99 HausMagick by Erica Feldmann
Brujas
$3.99 Brujas by Lorraine Monteagut
The Escape Room
$1.99 The Escape Room by Megan Goldin
