Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 29, 2020
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
The Foretelling by Alice Hoffman for $1.99
The Strain by Guillermo Del Toro and Chuck Hogan for $1.99
Meddling Kids by Edgar Cantero for $2.99
The Family Plot by Cherie Priest for $2.99
Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark by Alvin Schwartz and Stephen Gammell for $2.99
Broken Harbor by Tana French for $1.99
These Witches Don't Burn by Isabel Sterling for $2.99
Killing Eve: Die for Me by Luke Jennings for $2.99
Playing with Fire by Tess Gerritsen for $2.999
A Spy in the House by Y.S. Lee for $0.99
The Deep by Nick Cutter for $1.99
Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuval for $3.99
Hausmagick: Transform Your Home with Witchcraft by Erica Feldmann for $2.99
The Sellout by Paul Beatty for $2.99
Anna Dressed in Blood by Kendare Blake for $2.99
The Never Tilting World by Rin Chupeco for $1.99
Mr. Fox by Helen Oyeyemi for $1.99
The Wicked Deep by Shea Ernshaw for $1.99
Coraline by Neil Gaiman for $2.99
The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs by Katherine Howe for $2.99
Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor for $2.99
Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke for $4.99
A Head Full of Ghosts by Paul Tremblay for $2.99
Basic Witches by Jaya Saxena and Jess Zimmerman for $2.99
HEX by Thomas Olde Heuvelt for $2.99
Thanks, Obama: My Hopey, Changey White House Years by David Litt for $3.99
Mrs. Martin's Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan for $0.99
The Bastard of Istanbul by Elif Shafak for $1.99
Faith: Taking Flight by Julie Murphy for $1.99
Penance by Kanae Minato for $1.99
The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99
Huntress by Malinda Lo for $1.99
The Never Tilting World by Rin Chupeco for $1.99
Bitter Orange by Claire Fuller for $2.99
The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher for $1.99
The Ensemble by Aja Gabel for $1.99
My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $3.99
In Order to Live by Yeonmi Park for $1.99
I Wanna Be Where You Are by Kristina Forest for $2.99
Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell and Faith Erin Hicks for $2.99
His Hideous Heart by Dahlia Adler for $2.99
Ninefox Gambit by Yoon Ha Lee for $0.99
The Mere Wife by Maria Dahvana Headley for $2.99
Space Opera by Catherynne M. Valente for $1.99
In Cold Blood by Truman Capote for $1.99
The Editor by Steven Rowley for $1.99
The Guinevere Deception by Kiersten White for $1.99
Lock Every Door by Riley Sager for $1.99
War Girls by Tochi Onyebuchi for $2.99
The Testaments by Margaret Atwood for $2.99
The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle for $2.99
Heartless by Marissa Meyer for $2.99
Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer for $2.99
Paperbacks from Hell by Grady Hendrix for $3.99
The Bone Collector by Jeffery Deaver for $1.99
Trust Exercise by Susan Choi for $2.99
Bent Heavens by Daniel Kraus for $2.99
Pretty Little Liars 3-Book Collection by Sara Shepard for $4.99
Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo for $2.99
The Kingdom of Back by Marie Lu for $2.99
The Witching Hour by Anne Rice for $1.99